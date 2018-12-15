Chhattisgarh CM race: In a similar fashion that he followed to announce chief ministers for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Congress president Rahul Gandhi posted a photo of him with his party's contenders for CM race in Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo's supporters have gathered outside his residence in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur.

Chhattisgarh CM race: In a similar fashion that he followed to announce chief ministers for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Congress president Rahul Gandhi posted a photo of him with his party’s contenders for CM race in Chhattisgarh. The Congress president took to Twitter to quote American entrepreneur and author Reid Hoffman to say no matter how brilliant your mind or strategy if you’re playing a solo game, you will always lose out to a team. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo’s supporters have gathered outside his residence in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur. TS Deo won Chhattisgarh Assembly election from Ambikapur constituency. He is said to be one of the top contenders for CM post as he claimed support of several MLAs.

The final decision, however, will be taken tomorrow after discussion with senior leaders and newly-elected legislatures of the state. Earlier in the day, the Congress president met four contenders for the chief ministerial race – Tamradhwaj Sahu, Bhupesh Baghel and Charan Das Mahant, TS Deo — at his Tughlaq Lane residence in the national capital. The Congress wrested Chhattisgarh, along with Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, from the BJP where it was in power for 15 years. The Congress won a two-thirds majority in 90-member assembly.

No matter how brilliant your mind or strategy, if you’re playing a solo game, you’ll always lose out to a team. – Reid Hoffman pic.twitter.com/TL5rPwiCDX — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 15, 2018

Congress has preferred old guards – Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot – over young blood – Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia – in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in the run-up to crucial Lok Sabha elections next year.

The oath-taking ceremony of Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot will also serve as a show of unity for opposition leaders as Sharad Pawar, Sharad Yadav, MK Stalin, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Arvind Kejriwal, among other opposition leaders will attend the event on December 17. However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will skip the event due to the death of a relative.

