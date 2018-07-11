Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Wednesday honoured people working in various fields for the development of society and welfare of the State at India News Gaurav Awards during India News Manch in Raipur. The awards were given in fields including Excellence in Business Growth, Excellence in Business, Excellence in Multi Business, Excellence in Healthcare, Excellence Social Service, Excellence in Entertainment, Excellence in Social Service and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Wednesday along with ITV Founder and Promoter Kartikeya Sharma and India News Editor-in-Chief Deepak Chaurasia honoured people working in various fields for the welfare of the state and society at India News Gaurav Awards. The awards were awarded in categories including Excellence in Business Growth, Excellence in Business, Excellence in Multi Business, Excellence in Healthcare, Excellence Social Service, Excellence in Entertainment, Excellence in Social Service and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Among those who won the awards included — Balco, Brijdham Group, Mahachakra Water Tank, Nav Durga Fuel Pvt Ltd, Dr CV Raman University, Udaan IAS Academy, Kautilya Academy, Gangajali Education Society, Narayana Hospital, Ayurvedic Doctor, Social Services, Editorial in various fields like Excellence in Business Growth, Excellence in Business, Excellence in Multi Business, Excellence in Healthcare, Excellence Social Service, Excellence in Entertainment, Excellence in Social Service and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Addressing a session at India News Manch, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh spoke about the work done by his government in various fields in the past 15 years. He shared experience on how the state was 15 years ago, what all development work was undertaken in time so far, sectors which have progressed, future projects which will further take Chhattisgarh to new hights and challenges ahead.

Also Read: India News Manch: Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh says trust of people can make or break a government

Mentioning that there is a very thin line between a government and the trust of the people in it, Raman Singh said that it’s the trust which can make or break a government. Raman Singh showed confidence that in the upcoming Assembly Election, which will take place in the later part of the year, the BJP will win 65 out of 90 seats and once again form the government in the state.

Speaking about various projects, Raman Singh said that new railway lines of approximately 1,300 KM, internet lines of around 6,000 KM are being worked upon to improve connectivity in every field in the state. Raman Singh concluded his address by speaking on Naxal issue and said that in the coming years, Chhattisgarh will be Naxalite free state.

Also Read: India News Manch: Congress’ Karuna Shukla says BJP only good in talking and not on ground

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More