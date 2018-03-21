Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Wednesday said that the Naxalism is on its last leg in the state as a lot of developmental activities have been taken up in the region. Speaking about the recent Naxal attack, the chief minister said that they may carry out sporadic attacks ''out of frustration''. Various development activities being undertaken by the government in the state especially in the Naxal-affected areas, Raman Singh added.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Wednesday said that the Naxalism is on its last legs in the state as a lot of developmental activities have been taken up in the region. Speaking about the recent Naxal attack, the chief minister said that they may carry out sporadic attacks ”out of frustration”. Further sharing his thoughts on the issue, Raman Singh said that one or two sporadic incidents may happen. Naxals may attempt to go violent once a while as they are not unable to face the security forces. Naxals are carrying out acts out of frustration as there are lots of development activities being undertaken by the state government.

Various development activities being undertaken by the government in the state especially in the Naxal-affected areas like Sukma, Bijapur and Dantewada, the Chief Minister said. “We are now able to go to areas where it was difficult to reach five years ago. We are able to go to remote areas in Naxal-affected districts on motorbikes and cars. There is good confidence among police personnel and they are doing their best to check Naxalism,” Raman Singh added.

Raman Singh’s observation on the Naxalite issue has come days after 9 CRPF jawans were martyred in an IED blast attack by Naxals in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. Hitting out at the government at that time, Congress president Rahul Gandhi while terming the incident tragic has said that it reflects deteriorating internal security situation. Taking on the government after the Sukma attack, Rahul Gandhi said, “The Maoist attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh in which 9 CRPF jawans lost their lives was tragic. It reflects a deteriorating internal security situation due to flawed policies.” However, the Congress chief also conveyed his condolences to the families of those killed.

