Raman Singh, 66-year-old, after filing nominations to contest next month's state elections touched Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's feet to seek his blessings for the upcoming assembly polls. Not only Raman Singh is 20-years elder to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart but even in politics, Singh has several years on Adityanath.

Not only Raman Singh is 20-years elder to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart but even in politics, Singh has several years on Adityanath. Statistically speaking, Chhattisgarh CM is the 4th longest serving chief minister in the entire country, among those who are still serving, after Pawan Kumar Chamling of Sikkim, Pu Lalthanhawla of Mizoram and Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik.

On the other hand, Yogi Adityanath has now completed over one-and-a-half years as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Raman Singh joined BJP back in the 1970s when he was a student and became president of its youth wing in 1976-77. Yogi Adityanath became MP for the first time in 1988 and since then he has won Gorakhpur constituency.

This is not the first time leaders have been seen bowing to head priest of the Gorakhnath temple, even President Ram Nath Kovind after his swearing-in-ceremony was seen bowing before Adityanath. During the ceremony, a number of BJP leaders had touched his feet.

CHHATTISGARH ELECTIONS

The incumbent CM is seeking third consecutive victory from Rajanandgaon constituency. In 2004, he was an MLA from Dongargaon assembly constituency in Rajnandgaon district.

Before filing the nominations, Singh addressed reporters and said that he has full faith in the strength of party workers and booth level workers.

