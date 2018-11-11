Encounter in Chhattisgarh ahead of polling: A gun battle broke out between armed forces and Maoists n Antagarh village of Chhattisgarh on Sunday morning, November 12. Media reports said another encounter broke out between armed forces and Maoists in Bijapur. This comes a day before voting for the state assembly election.

Encounter in Chhattisgarh ahead of polling: Just a day before state Assembly elections, a gun battle broke out between armed forces and Maoists in Antagarh village of Chhattisgarh on Sunday morning, November 12. The encounter occurred at a village in Kanker district of the state, near Raipur. According to a senior police officer, BSF team was attacked when they were guarding the area. A report by the NDTV said a soldier was injured when an improvised explosive device exploded during the gunfight.

Media reports said another encounter broke out between armed forces and Maoists in Bijapur, in which a body of a Maoist has been recovered and another has been nabbed by the personnel. The encounter comes just a day before 1st phase of polling in the Maoist-affected state for the showdown of 90 constituencies. In the 1st phase of polling, 12 districts in South Chhattisgarh are scheduled to participate, and the remaining 78 districts of North Chhattisgarh will go on November 20.

The attacks came amid heavy policing in 7 districts of Bastar division and Rajnandgaon, which is incumbent Chief Minister Raman Singh’s constituency.

The battle in this constituency is between Congress candidate and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee niece’s Karuna Shukla and CM Raman Singh, who has retained power for a long time in the state.

Media reports said nearly 1 lakh security personnel have been deployed at the Maoist-rich region in order to ensure elections are conducted in a smooth and fair manner. Meanwhile, Maoists have asked natives of the region not to participate in the polls.

