Balram Das Tandon was a long-serving politician who held several high-profile positions throughout his political career. He started as a pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in his adulthood and later became a leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Punjab. Tandon was one of the founding members of the Jan Sangh in 1951.

Balram Das Tandon, who was serving as the governor of Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. Tandon died at the age of 90. He was undergoing treatment in Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur. The former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab was admitted to the hospital on late Monday night after he complained of uneasiness in his chest.

Earlier on Monday, Tandon’s secretary Surendra Kumar Jaiswal had told media that the Chhattisgarh Governor was put under intensive care in the Raipur hospital and the doctors were monitoring his fast-deteriorating condition. The six-time MLA complained of uneasiness just a day after he had attended a dress rehearsal for the Independence Day parade.

He was made the secretary of Punjab Jan Sangh from 1951 to 1957 and later served as president of BJP’s unit of Punjab from 199 to 1997. As his clout in the political sphere began to surge, overwhelming success found Tandon. He was elected to Punjab Legislative Assembly five times from Amritsar and once from Rajpura.

He held the position of Deputy CM of Punjab in Justice (retd) Gurnam Singh’s ministry in 1969-70. He also served as a cabinet minister in Prakash Singh Badal’s governments of 1977-79 and 1997-2002.

During the Emergency in 1975, Balram Das Tandon was arrested and jailed for 19 months. The last position that he held in his career was as the Governor of Chhattisgarh which he assumed on July 14, 2014.

