Chhattisgarh 17th Lok Sabha election results: In the year 2019, the country’s 17th Lok Sabha election is going on and elections are held in 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh. Elections have been held in three phases on 11 seats in the state, in which voting was held in the first, second and third phases. This time too, there will be a collision between the Congress and the BJP in the state. The result of the 10th Lok Sabha elections in the country will be on May 23.

A total 23 candidates will fight in seven Lok Sabha seats, namely Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Korba, Janjgir-Champa (SC), Surguja (ST) and Raigarh (ST). Earlier, phase 1 of the elections was held in Naxal hit Bastar on April 11 and the phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections were held in Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund and Kanker on April 18.

Congress and BJP are the two major political parties in Chhattisgarh. Congress has fielded Atal Shrivastav from Bilaspur Lok Sabha constituency which is a BJP stronghold and has been held by the party since 1996. Arun Saw is the BJP candidate from Bilaspur.

Congress’ Pratima Chandrakar will be challenging BJP’s Vijay Bhagel of the Kurmi community in the Durg Lok Sabha seat. Durg is the only Lok Sabha seat which the Congress had won in the state in the 2014 general elections.

In the Raipur seat, the BJP has fielded Sunil Soni, incumbent vice president of the state unit of the party.





