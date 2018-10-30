Chhattisgarh Naxal attack: The Naxal attack further left two policemen severely injured who were later rushed to the nearby hospital. The folloiwng attack took place when the Doordharshan crew had reached the state for election coverage.

Chhattisgarh Naxal attack: A Doordarshan cameraperson lost his life after Naxals opened attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district today, October 30. The deceased cameraperson from Doordarshan was later identified as Achutyanand Sahu. Apart from the Doordarshan cameraperson, two police officers were also killed in the Naxal attack that took place today in the election-bound, Chhattisgarh. The Naxal attack further left two policemen severely injured who were later rushed to the nearby hospital. The folloiwng attack took place when the Doordharshan crew had reached the state for election coverage.

Chhattisgarh is set to go to elections next month, in November. As per reports, the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh took place in the forest area in Aranpur village in Dantewada district. The two deceased policemen were later identified as Sub Inspector Rudra Pratap and Assistant Constable Mangalu. Reports add the Doordarshan journalist had faced serious injuries and later died. While recalling the horrific attack by the Naxals in Chhattisgarh, another Doordarshan crew member said that the deceased Doordarshan cameraman was travelling a separate car and was just 50 metres ahead of them when the Naxals opened fire. Recalling the incident, DD Correspondent Dheeraj Kumar said that after the Naxals attacked he fell into a pit and stood there for at least 45 minutes. he added that several rounds were fired and grenades were also used by the Naxals.

Reacting to the reports of the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh, MP Rajyavardhan Rathore stated that they stand with the family of the deceased and added that they will be taking all the needed care of the family of the deceased. He further lauded the efforts of all the media journalists who risk their lives for news coverage.

Doordarshan cameraman Achutyanand Sahu who lost his life today in a Naxal attack in Dantewada. #Chhattisgarh (Image Courtesy- Sahu's Facebook Account) pic.twitter.com/B8t7scDppR — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018

Chhattisgarh Police personnel Rudrapratap, who lost his life today in #Dantewada Naxal attack. #Chhattisgarh. Two security personnel and a DD cameraman lost their lives in #Dantewada Naxal attack pic.twitter.com/o45GSZAuBV — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018

Addressing the media over the Naxal attack in Chhatisgarh where a Doordarshan cameraman and 2 police officers were killed, a senior police officer, heading anti-Naxal operation in the state, said that the forces have been deployed in the area to keep a close vigil. he added that extra force will also be deployed in Dantewada and Bijapur.

Dantewada: More #Visuals from the spot where 2 police personnel & a DD cameraman lost their lives in an attack by Naxals. Two security personnel injured in the attack are undergoing treatment. The third picture is of assistant cameraman of DD who survived the attack.#Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/gnWXz4lH3w — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018

Post the attack, security was tightened in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh with around 111 CRPF soldiers have been deployed in the area for evacuation and reinforcement.

