In a shocking incident being reported, the police have rescued two minor girls who were confined by nine men in an isolated place and were raped continuously for fifteen days. The victims were reportedly kept in a room situated near Bijuri railway station in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. The early reports suggested that the victims had gone missing on March 4.

In another tragic incident being reported from Chhattisgarh, the state police rescued two minor girls who were allegedly trapped in a room situated near Bijuri railway station in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. The two rescued girls were reportedly raped by nine men for over two weeks. The two victims were identified as the resident of Jharkhand area in Koriya located on the border of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The victims were said to be 17 and 15 years old respectively. Taking the cognizance of the matter, the police had rescued the girls on Monday, March 19.

As per primary investigations, it was found that the victims were missing from March 4. Police reports suggested that one of the victims was having an affair with one of the accused Abhijeet Pal alias Pinku (20). The investigating officer stated that one of the victims was having an affair with the accused who took her away on the pretext of marrying her. The friend of the girl also accompanied her, the officer added. It was found that the accused, a resident of nearby of Khongapani village of Jharkhand, took the girls to a confined place in Khongapani and raped them.

ALSO READ: Jayalalithaa death probe: Sasikala submits 55-page affidavit before panel; narrates sequence of events at Poes

The investigating officer further added that Pal also called in eight of his friends later who raped the victims after confining them in Ledri and Bijuri villages. The police reports stated that the family of the victim had filed a police complaint on March 18. As per reports, the police said that they were working on a tip-off, after which they raided a place near Bijuri railway station in the early hours on Tuesday and rescued the girls. Acting on the complaint, the police nabbed seven of the nine accused named by the victims. The accused have been booked under the charges of gangrape, kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her to marry, wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement of the IPC.

ALSO READ: Petrol bomb hurled at BJP district secretary’s house in Coimbatore, investigation underway

ALSO READ: BJP is Break Janata Promise: TDP lashes out after breaking alliance with NDA; to move no-confidence motion in Parliament today

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App