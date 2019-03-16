Chhattisgarh road accident: 4 killed in car-truck-collision on NH-30 in Kondagaon: Kondagaon Collector N Tekam said a compensation of Rs 25,000 each will be given to the families of those who died and free medical treatment for those injured in the accident.

Chhattisgarh: At least 4 people dead in a collision between truck and a car last night on NH-30 in Kondagaon.

Chhattisgarh road accident: At least four people were killed after the Mahindra Bolero car they were travelling in collided with a bus on NH-30 in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon on Friday night. The identity of the accident victims hasn’t been ascertained yet.

The Chhattisgarh Police recovered the bodies of the victims and sent them for postmortem. Kondagaon Collector N Tekam said a compensation of Rs 25,000 each will be given to the families of those who died and free medical treatment for those injured in the accident.

On March 9 ( on Saturday), ten persons were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a truck on a national highway in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district.

