Chhattisgarh road accident: At least four people were killed after the Mahindra Bolero car they were travelling in collided with a bus on NH-30 in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon on Friday night. The identity of the accident victims hasn’t been ascertained yet.
The Chhattisgarh Police recovered the bodies of the victims and sent them for postmortem. Kondagaon Collector N Tekam said a compensation of Rs 25,000 each will be given to the families of those who died and free medical treatment for those injured in the accident.
On March 9 (on Saturday), ten persons were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a truck on a national highway in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district.
Details awaited.
