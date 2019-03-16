Chhattisgarh road accident: At least four people were killed after the Mahindra Bolero car they were travelling in collided with a bus on NH-30 in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon on Friday night. The identity of the accident victims hasn’t been ascertained yet.

The Chhattisgarh Police recovered the bodies of the victims and sent them for postmortem. Kondagaon Collector N Tekam said a compensation of Rs 25,000 each will be given to the families of those who died and free medical treatment for those injured in the accident.

On March 9 (Chhattisgarh road accident, Kondagaon road accident, truck-car collision in Kondagaonon Saturday), ten persons were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a truck on a national highway in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district.

Details awaited.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

 