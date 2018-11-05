Chhattisgarh shocker: According to reports, the assailants barged into a roadside eatery where Rahul Dani was enjoying his dinner after addressing Congress workers and voters in favour of party candidate Ravindra Choube. The attackers beat Dani black and blue for no fault of his and chopped off his tongue during the brawl. Then, they fled the spot leaving him unconscious in the middle of the road. Concerned passersby admitted a severely injured Dani to a private hospital in Bhilai.

In a shocking incident, unknown assailants chopped off the tongue of a young Congress leader who was returning from a rally in Bemetara district of Chhattisgarh on October 31 night. According to reports, the assailants barged into a roadside eatery where Rahul Dani was enjoying his dinner after addressing Congress workers and voters in favour of party candidate Ravindra Choube. The attackers beat Dani black and blue for no fault of his and chopped off his tongue during the brawl. Then, they fled the spot leaving him unconscious in the middle of the road. Concerned passersby admitted a severely injured Dani to a private hospital in Bhilai.

Dani regained consciousness three days after he was admitted to the hospital. He said the unknown attackers threatened him for delivering a speech in favour of Ravindra Choube. In this regard, the Chhattisgarh Police have registered a case and probe is underway.

