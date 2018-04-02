A woman in Koriya district of Chhattisgarh has delivered her baby in an autorickshaw after finding that there were no doctors to attend her in the district's community health centre. Unable to find help, her family members took upon themselves to deliver the baby.

As per reports by World Health Organisation, at least five women die of complications related to pregnancy or childbirth every hour while nearly 45,000 women die due to childbirth-related causes every year in India. India has one doctor for every 1,668 patients, while nearly eight lakh doctors across the country may be in active service at present, the government had announced in 2017. Moreover, according to reports by a leading daily, Minister of State for Health Faggan Singh Kulaste, in a written reply in Lok Sabha had said, “As per the information provided by Medical Council of India, there are a total 9,88,922 allopathic doctors registered with the state medical council or MCI as on June 30, 2016.

Assuming 80% availability, it is estimated that around 7.91 lakh doctors may be actually available for active service. It gives a doctor-population ratio of 1:1668 as per current population estimate of 1.32 billion.” Meanwhile, when the centre is trying to implement women welfare schemes and benefits for a mother-to-be, things yet remain unchanged at the grassroots.

