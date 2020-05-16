A daily wage cement worker belonging to Chattisgarh while going to his native village from Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh missed his way and started moving towards Karnataka. Head Constable of Andhra Pradesh exhibited his compassion by arranging a vehicle up to Kurnool

A daily wage cement worker named Bihari belonging to Chattisgarh while going to his native village from Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh missed his way and started moving towards Karnataka. He was carrying his two girl children in a sling and started his journey of 1200 kilometers on the 7th of this month. He accompanied by eight family members of him in that long on foot journey and came to Emmiganoor (towards Karnataka) instead of their original route. then, Jagdish Kumar, a Head Constable posted at the Adoni PS in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh exhibited his compassion by arranging a vehicle up to Kurnool for a family of this migrant worker from Chattisgarh were spotted walking all the way from Kadapa to their village in Chattisgarh.

It was during his shift that the Head Constable spotted this family of migrant workers at the Yemmiganu town in Kurnool. He immediately sprung into action and arranged a vehicle for them to look at the situation. This act of humanity received widespread appreciation from within the force as well. Speaking about the same a top police official said, ‘ It is our job as the police to ensure that no citizen suffers over and above implementing the guidelines. We are happy to see this happening and encourage all our officers to go the extra mile to help those in need’.

This comes at a time when there is a vigorous uproar with respect to the suffering that the migrant workers from across the country due to COVID -19 and the consequential lockdown.



The Andhra Pradesh government has taken various appreciable decisions to help migrant workers. From giving 500 to every worker who wishes to go back from AP to set up feeding centers every 50 km to now starting free bus services within the state for migrant workers, AP is setting an example to other states in this matter.

