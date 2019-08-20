Chidambaram moves Supreme Court: Congress leader P. Chidambaram faces arrest as the Delhi High Court denied his plea for anticipatory bail in the INX Media case. Despite approaching the Supreme Court, the apex court has refused an urgent hearing to his lawyer Kapil Sibal and the matter will now be heard tomorrow.

Chidambaram moves Supreme Court: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has approached the Supreme Court to overturn the Delhi High Court order refusing to grant him anticipatory bail in the INX Media Case. He is being represented by fellow Congress leader Kapil Sibal. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogi refused the plea for urgent hearing and the matter will be heard on August 21, Wednesday. Earlier today, the Delhi High Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the 73-year old Congress leader in the money laundering and corruption case. As of this hour, the former finance minister has not found relief.

In the High Court, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, who appeared for Chidambaram, sought a stay of three days on the operation of the order on which the court said that it is going to consider the point and will grant an order in the favour of the request.

During arguments both the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate opposed the Congress leader’s plea and justified it by saying that the custodial interrogation of the former finance minister is required as he was imprecise during questioning.

Both the agencies stated that during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister, the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance was provided to INX Media in order to receive overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007. The Enforcement Directorate said the companies in which the money was transferred to are controlled by Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram. Therefore, the ED has a rigid reason to believe that the FIPB approval to INX Media was granted on Karti Chidambaram’s intervention. On July 25, 2018, the Delhi High Court had granted interim protection to P. Chidambaram in both the cases he was involved in and the protection was extended from time to time.

P Chidambaram came under the scanner of the investigating agencies in the Rs 3,500 crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving a transaction of Rs 305 crore.

