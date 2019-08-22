Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram was sent to 5-day CBI custody on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the INX Media case. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar heard the arguments of CBI and Chidambaram’s counsel for over one-and-a-half-hour and pronounced his verdict. The Congress leader has already spent a night at the CBI HQ in New Delhi. The court made it clear that family members and lawyers will be allowed to meet Chidambaram for 30 minutes every day. Apart from that, the court also said the former finance minister will undergo medical check-up every 48 hours.

A heavy police force was deployed outside the Rouse Avenue district court before special CBI court judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar pronounced his order on P Chidambaram’s request to grant his anticipatory bail plea in the high-profile in INX Media case. Chidambaram’s lawyers – Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi – said custodial interrogation their client shouldn’t be granted because he never skipped questioning and his name is also missing in the CBI FIR. Arguing in favour of the CBI and ED, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that Chidambaram’s custodial interrogation should be granted because his son Karti was also sent to remand in the case. The former finance minister’s custodial interrogation is necessary as the CBI and ED need to question him to unearth other serious offences levelled against him.

Political blame-game began after Justice Sunil Gaur of the Delhi High Court rejected Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail in the INX Media case. A beleaguered Chidambaram then moved the Supreme Court and demanded an urgent hearing in the case but his request was summarily rejected. His plea was placed before the most senior bench in the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning. Soon after the rejection of Chidambaram’s bail plea, CBI officials reached the former minister’s Jor Bagh residence on Tuesday evening. However, after a high-voltage drama, the CBI sleuths finally arrested Chidambaram on Wednesday evening. As many as 25 members of the CBI, ED and the Delhi Police were present at Chidambaram’s house.

