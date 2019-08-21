Chidambaram Missing: Congres leader Priyanka Gandhi targetted the Centre over the chase of P Chidambaram in INX media case. She said cowards shamefully are trying to hunt down the former minister who has served the nation for decades.

Chidambaram Missing: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi comes out all guns blazing and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government over the chase of former Union Minister P Chidambaram. In a series of tweets, Priyanka Gandhi said P Chidambaram, who has served the nation with loyalty for decades as Finance Minister, Home Minister and a Rajya Sabha member, he is being targeted because he unhesitatingly speaks the truth and exposes the government and its ministers’ failures.

She said cowards are shamefully hunted down the former minister and at this time, Congress party stands by him and will continue to fight for the truth no matter what happens next.

but the truth is inconvenient to cowards so he is being shamefully hunted down. We stand by him and will continue to fight for the truth no matter what the consequences are.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday had denied the anticipatory bail to the former minister who is named in the INX Media Case. Later in the evening, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate landed at his residence to arrest him but he was not there.

Today his plea for the anticipatory bail will be taken up in the Supreme Court.

In cognizance to the matter, Congress questioned the probe agencies saying what’s the hurry to arrest a respected leader when the case is still pending in the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, Congress national spokesperson Anand Sharma said that no one has any idea about what’s going on and what will happen in the night. Rajya Sabha member P Chidambaram is law abiding citizen and a senior politician who has been serving the country. He alleged that in last few years is selective targeting and vendetta politics against the leaders of the opposition has been done without any concrete proof.

