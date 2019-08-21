Supreme Court to hear Chidambaram’s plea in INX Media case on Friday: The Supreme Court will hear senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea on Friday reports said. The Supreme Court today refused urgent listing of the Congress leader’s plea against Tuesday’s order of the Delhi High Court dismissing his bail pleas in the INX Media case.

The lawyers of Chidambaram today filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court seeking interim relief against yesterday’s order of the Delhi High Court.

Earlier in the day, Supreme Court advocate Vivek Tankha said the apex court could hear Chidambaram’s plea even after 4 pm. Eminent lawyers Kapil Sibal, Vivek Tankha, Salman Khurshid and Dayan Krishnan, who are representing Chidambaram in the top court, were present before CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s Constitution Bench when the Ayodhya Bench was rising for the day, but they did not mention urgent listing of interim bail case.

Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted fresh raids at six places in the Delhi-NCR region to nab missing former finance minister P Chidambaram for his alleged involvement in the INX Media case. The move came hours after Chidambaram didn’t honour the summon that was issued by the CBI on Tuesday night. The CBI had pasted a notice outside the former finance minister’s house asking him to appear before it within two hours. The ED has also issued a lookout notice against Chidambaram, reports said.

Chidambaram was last seen inside the premises of the Supreme Court on Tuesday. His mobile phone is switched off now. The senior Congress leader moved the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing on his petition for an anticipatory bail in the Rs 307 crore financial irregularity case. Chidamabaram knocked on the top court’s doors after Justice Sunil Gaur of the Delhi High Court rejected his anticipatory bail applications. The CBI may arrest Chidambaram as it seeks his custodial interrogation in the case.

