Supreme Court to hear Chidambaram’s plea in INX Media case on Friday: The Supreme Court will hear senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea on Friday reports said. The Supreme Court today refused urgent listing of the Congress leader’s plea against Tuesday’s order of the Delhi High Court dismissing his bail pleas in the INX Media case.
The lawyers of Chidambaram today filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court seeking interim relief against yesterday’s order of the Delhi High Court.
Earlier in the day, Supreme Court advocate Vivek Tankha said the apex court could hear Chidambaram’s plea even after 4 pm. Eminent lawyers Kapil Sibal, Vivek Tankha, Salman Khurshid and Dayan Krishnan, who are representing Chidambaram in the top court, were present before CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s Constitution Bench when the Ayodhya Bench was rising for the day, but they did not mention urgent listing of interim bail case.
Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted fresh raids at six places in the Delhi-NCR region to nab missing former finance minister P Chidambaram for his alleged involvement in the INX Media case. The move came hours after Chidambaram didn’t honour the summon that was issued by the CBI on Tuesday night. The CBI had pasted a notice outside the former finance minister’s house asking him to appear before it within two hours. The ED has also issued a lookout notice against Chidambaram, reports said.
Chidambaram was last seen inside the premises of the Supreme Court on Tuesday. His mobile phone is switched off now. The senior Congress leader moved the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing on his petition for an anticipatory bail in the Rs 307 crore financial irregularity case. Chidamabaram knocked on the top court’s doors after Justice Sunil Gaur of the Delhi High Court rejected his anticipatory bail applications. The CBI may arrest Chidambaram as it seeks his custodial interrogation in the case.
Chidambaram could be with his lawyer, at his relative's place or watching cinema: Ashwani Kumar
On being questioned about whereabouts of P Chidamabaram, Congress leader Ashwani Kumar said he could be with his lawyer, at his relative's place or he could be watching cinema...Who's running away from the law? Chidambaram is still untraceable and his mobile phone is switched off. During the course of the investigation, investigative agencies identified several shell companies (as many as 6 companies) of Karti Chidambaram, registered in India and abroad. In one such Shell company deposits of more than Rs 300 crores have been made, reports said.
It's a classic case of money laundering: Delhi High Court
Law-makers shouldn't be allowed to turn lawbreakers with impunity, particularly in cases of this magnitude...Pre-arrest isn't meant for high-profile economic offenders. Time has come to recommend the Parliament to suitably amend the law to restrict the provisions of pre-arrest bail and make it inapplicable to economic offenders of the high profile cases like the instant one. The law must come down on economic offenders with a heavy hand...It’s a classic case of money laundering: Delhi High Court
Rahul Gandhi condemns misuse of power against Chidambaram
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the misuse of power by the ruling BJP government. He said the Narendra Modi government is using the ED, CBI and sections of a spineless media to character assassinate Chidambaram. Demanding attachment of Chidambaram's property, BJP lawmaker Subramanian Swamy demanded that the Congress leader should be declared a proclaimed offender.
SC Registry finds flaw in Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea
INX Media case: Eminent lawyers Kapil Sibal, Vivek Tankha, Salman Khurshid and Dayan Krishnan are representing Chidambaram in the top court. The lawyers were present before CJI Ranjan Gogoi's Constitution Bench when the Ayodhya Bench was rising for the day, but they did not mention urgent listing of interim bail case. The SC Registry also found flaw in the Congress leader's anticipatory bail plea. Reports said sleuths of the CBI and ED visited former finance minister P Chidambaram's Jor Bagh residence in Delhi for the fourth time in 12 hours.