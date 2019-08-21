Former finance minister P Chidambaram appeared at the Congress office this evening to address media. The senior Congress leader has not appeared since the High Court denied any protection on Tuesday.

After 24 hours, former finance minister P Chidambaram appeared at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters. The senior Congress leader has not appeared since the High Court denied to give any protection to him from arrest on Tuesday. CBI visited Chidambaram’s home in Delhi twice after the Supreme Court declaration.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram appeared at the headquarters of the Congress this evening. He said, if he asked to choose between liberty and life, he will choose liberty with no hesitation. He added, he will hold his head high and will walk a clear conscience. The 73-year-old Congress leader also said, he has not been accused of any offence and FIR also does not accuse him of any wrongdoing. Lies have been spreading by pathological liars.

Chidambaram further added, no charge sheet has been filed against him in the INX Media case. He said, he got interim protection for the last 18 months and after seven months, Delhi High Court dismissed his interim bail.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court denied Chidambaram’s plea against Delhi High Court’s order to dismiss his bail plea in the INX Media case on Tuesday.

The senior Congress leader’s lawyers today lodged a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court seeking interim relief against Delhi High Court’s order.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App