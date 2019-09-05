INX Media case: In a major blow to Congress, the court on Thursday sent P Chidambaram to judicial custody till September 19 INX Media case. The next hearing on Chidambaram’s surrender application will be heard on September 12, 2019.

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday sent Congress leader P Chidambaram to judicial custody till September 19 INX Media case which is being probed by CBI. The latest move comes after the expiry of his two-day ED custody in the case. The court has also issued a notice to Enforcement Directorate and sought its reply in the case. The next hearing on Chidambaram’s surrender application will be heard on September 12, 2019.

Considering his Z-level security cover, Chidambaram’s lawyer Kapil Sibal has demanded a separate cell, a separate bathroom with western commode, medicines and adequate security. The special CBI court granted the application of Chidambaram to provide him a separate cell and adequate security along with other things.

Chidamabarm was arrested by ED on August 21 night and remained in the CBI custody for 15-days. The apex court also rejected his appeal against the Delhi High Court’s August 20 order in which he has appealed for the anticipatory bail. The Court has also rejected his challenge to denial of the bail.

During the hearing, his lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal opposed the CBI’s claim that the leader tried to hamper probe through various techniques. Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for the CBI, has claimed that Chidambaram should remain in judicial or police custody because there is a strong possibility that Chidambaram will try to tamper evidence.

Sibal has said that Chidambaram will surrender and ED will take him into custody. He has opposed the court’s decision to sent the senior leader to the Tihar jail.

Meanwhile, his son and MP Karti Chidambaram has been granted anticipatory bail in the Aircel Maxis cases.

