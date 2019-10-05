Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram was taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he complained of stomach ache. The Congress leader went through some medical tests and is now back in Tihar jail.

The senior Congress leader went through some medical check-ups at AIIMS. He has been under CBI custody for the INX Media Case after being apprehended from his residence in Jor Bagh in a late-night dramatic scene on August 21, 2019.

Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation team a day after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him interim protection from arrest in the high-profile money laundering case. Chidambaram was earlier refereed for a medical check-up, however, he was not admitted yet, as per media reports. Meanwhile, he has submitted a bail petition in the Supreme Court as the CBI has been objecting to his anticipatory bail plea in the high-profile money-laundering case stating that the Congress leader may influence witnesses if granted bail.

Moreover, Chidambaram’s judicial custody was extended after the High Court dismissed his bail plea. According to reports, the Chidambaram has been accused of misusing his position and power while he was serving as the Finance Minister to benefit in the INX Media, which was then owned by former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani Indrani Mukerjea, who is now serving a jail term for the murder of their daughter Sheena Bora.

Congress leader P Chidambaram has been referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a medical check up after he complained of stomach ache. He has not been admitted yet. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/DHPn5LTA5n

