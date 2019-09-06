Chidambaram: P Chidambaram has been lodged in the same cell where his son Karti Chidambaram was kept for 12 days last year. Both were arrested in connection with the INX Media case. Reports said that JKLF chairman Yasin Malik is also lodged next door to the former finance minister.

Chidambaram: Former finance and home minister P Chidambaram was lodged in jail No. 7 of the Tihar Jail after the Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday sent him to judicial custody till September 19. Chidambaram’s lawyer Kapil Sibal had demanded a separate cell with the separate bathroom having western commode, medicines and adequate security.

Jail No. 7 is less crowded and it houses the economic offenders. Reports said that the former Union home minister is now next door inmate to Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Yasin Malik. He was arrested on April 10, 2019, in connection with a terror funding.

In 2018, Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram was lodged in the same cell for 12 days in connection with the INX Media case. Ratul Puri, the nephew of Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, is also lodged in jail No. 7. He is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the AgustaWestland and a bank fraud case.

Jail no.7 comprises of two different cells — a separate for a single person and another for three inmates. Chidambaram was lodged in the separate cell and provided Z-security. According to the court order, he would be provided western toile. He is also allowed to carry his medicine. In jail No. 7, around 800 prisoners are lodged.

Reports quoting Tihar officials said that Chidambaram will remain in the cell from 9 pm to 6 am. If the jail superintendent allows, he can get some books from his family. As many as 10 friends and family members will be allowed to meet Congress leader every day.

The CBI officers had arrested Chidambaram from his Delhi’s Jor Bagh residence on August 21. The arrest came after the Delhi High Court denied him anticipatory bail. On Thursday, the Supreme Court rejected his bail plea challenging the Delhi HC’s verdict. The hearing on Chidambaram’s surrender application will be heard on September 12, 2019.

