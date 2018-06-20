Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said Arvind Subramanian, the Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, would return to US in October.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today posted on Facebook that Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian will be stepping down from his post soon. Speaking more about the development, Jaitley said that Subramanian had told him before that he is thinking of going back to the United States on account of pressing family commitments. Subramanian took charge in October 2014 succeeding Raghuram Rajan who went on to become the RBI governor. Further talking about his resignation move, Jaitley said his reasons were personal but extremely important for him.

Lauding Arvind for his work, Jaitley said that his interactions both formal and informal ways have increased the effectiveness in various departments under the government of India. The Chief Economic Advisor’s job had multi-facets to it, Jaitley added.

The Finance Minister also said that he was not the spokesperson of the government but was more like the advisor. He is an Advisor who has to analyse and thinks several steps ahead. It is a unique responsibility with the freedom to the work that he enjoys. Arvind functioned within these parameters and concentrated on the challenges to the economy, Jaitley added.

If one looks closely, Subramanian was closely associated with the new schemes and policies implemented by the Modi Government recently. Reportedly, he had participated in all the meeting conducted by the government during the process of implementing the new tax regime-GST, Jan Dhan, Aadhar, Mobile scheme etc.

jaitley further said that he will personally miss his dynamism, energy, intellectual ability and ideas. Needless to say, his departure will be missed by me. But I know that his heart is very much here. I am sure he will keep sending advice and analysis wherever he is, Jaitley added.

Confirming the development, CEA Arvind Subramanian said that 2018 economic survey will soon be tabled in the parliament by the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the days to come. He also urged the Tweeple to follow a webpage dedicated for the survey 2018.

It’s THAT time of the year. Coming Monday, January 29 afternoon, this year’s Economic Survey of India to be tabled in parliament by Finance Minister @arunjaitley. Follow #economicsurvey18. Survey-dedicated webpage to be announced soon. Happy reading! — arvind subramanian (@arvindsubraman) January 27, 2018

