Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on EVM: Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora backed the electronic voting machines (EVMs) over ballot papers on Thursday, the ANI reported. At an event in New Delhi, Arora made it clear that the country is not going back to the era of paper ballots and it will stick with EVMs.

The chief election commissioner’s statement came in the backdrop of several political parties alleging that EVMs are prone to tampering. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are at war over the use of EVMs in the elections. While the BJP supports the use of EVMs the Congress opposes the move tooth and nail on the ground that the machines aren’t entirely hackproof.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new academic session of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, CEC Arora said on Monday that EVMs are tamper-proof and an expert committee is ensuring their functioning and there is nothing to doubt about the integrity of the system.

CEC Sunil Arora in Delhi: We will continue to use EVMs & VVPATs. We are open to any criticism & feedback from any stakeholder including political parties. At the same time, we are not going to be intimidated, bullied or coerced into giving up these and start era of ballot papers. pic.twitter.com/bco5DOSfTd — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2019

Apart from the Congress, major political parties including the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) are opposing the use of EVMs in elections.

The Election Commission on Tuesday wrote to the Delhi Police requesting it to lodge an FIR and investigate properly the statement made by Syed Shuja on Monday at an event in London claiming to demonstrate EVMs used by ECI can be tampered with. The EC decided to press criminal charges against US-based cyber expert Syed Shuja after he claimed on Monday that EVMs used in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, which brought the BJP to power, were rigged.

