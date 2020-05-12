Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked for suggestions from the people living in the capital on the kind of relaxations they want after May 17, which is the last day of lockdown 3.0. Aam Aadmi Party chief said that he wants to know the suggestions of the local people so that he can put forward all the suggestions and opinions to the center. He added it is important to know how much relaxations do the people want in the capital.

CM also asked whether they want the transport facilities like Delhi Metro, taxi’s, public buses to resume back. He also sought suggestions on opening the market places and schools. He added that currently the situation very critical as India is facing two challenges—the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and to resume back the economic activities. He added that though it is not possible to come out of the lockdown completely, he wants to know what all services do the public wants to get open and suspended.

The Delhi chief said that the people can put forward their opinions via Whatsapp number 8800007722. The people can also email their views on email iddelhicm.suggestions@gmail.com. He said that apart from public opinion, he will also know the suggestions of the experts as well as the doctors. He added that it is not a voting process, but he will be recording all the good suggestions and will finally make a decision on behalf of the capital and will reveal on May 14. The people can submit their views until 5 pm on May 13.

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm today

#WATCH I want to ask the people of Delhi to send their suggestions on what they want post May17. You can send in your suggestions by 5pm tomorrow on the number 1031 , WhatsApp no. 8800007722 or e-mail at delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/LZsAyBHMn7 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

In the video conference with PM Modi, which happened yesterday, Delhi CM suggested that they should open economic services in the capital and stated that they can first give permission to all the companies to start the operation which is not located in containment zones.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App