Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Orders 72-Hour Completion of Kanwar Yatra Route Repairs and Enhanced Arrangements for Devotees

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that the remaining repair works on the Kanwar Yatra routes be completed within 72 hours.

He has also instructed that Kanwariyas be welcomed with flower showers and that all arrangements related to their convenience be ensured in a timely manner.

In a review meeting regarding the preparations for the Kanwar Yatra, which is set to begin on July 22, the CM emphasized that those setting up Kanwar camps be verified.

Additionally, he has ordered that the Kanwar routes be monitored using drones.