A neighbour said that as the woman’s husband is an alcoholic, she was worried that nobody would be there to take care of the family after her death. She believed that the family would at least have somebody to take care of domestic chores if her eldest son was married off to an adult woman. After the matter was highlighted, a team of government officials led by district women development and child welfare rushed to their house to probe the matter but found no one at home.

A terminally ill mother married off her 13-year-old son to a 23-year old woman in Andhra Pradesh as she wanted an adult woman in the family to take care of the daily chores after her demise. The incident reportedly took place last month at Upparahal village in Kurnool district. According to locals, the marriage ceremony was held at boy’s house on April 27 and was highlighted after the pictures of their marriage went viral on social media. The child marriage is currently being investigated by the police authorities of the area.

The woman was later identified as a resident from Chanikanur village in Karnataka’s Bellary district. After the matter was highlighted, a team of government officials led by district women development and child welfare officer Sharada and local tahsildar Srinivasa Rao rushed to their house to probe the matter only find that the door was locked. As per neighbours, the ill woman and her husband are agricultural labourers and are able to meet just their daily food needs.

As per reports, the father of the minor is an alcoholic following which the mother was worried that nobody will take care of their family after her death. Later, the mother of four married off her eldest son (13) to an adult woman so that someone would be there to take care of daily chores after she is gone. Later, the relatives of the woman told her about a couple from Karnataka who were looking out for groom for their daughter.

Minor’s mother later contacted the girl’s family and the two families decided to go ahead with the marriage. Reacting to the media reports, tahsildar Srinivasa Rao said that the marriage will be cancelled as it is not valid as per law. He said, “If the parents do not hand the bride and the groom over to the district authorities within two days, we will a file a case against them.”

