China building state-of-the-art Type 054P frigates for Pakistan Navy: Pakistan’s all-weather ally China is constructing an export version of its advanced guided missile frigate CNS Liuzhou for the Pakistan Navy. According to the state-owned defence contractor China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC), CNS Liuzhou is a Type 054A frigate and it is extensively used by the Chinese Navy. The Pakistani Navy had placed orders to buy four such ships to boost the combat power of its surface fleet. The PLA Navy is currently using 30 such vessels.

China has rejected international reports regarding the sale of its sophisticated military hardware to Pakistan on various occasions. Recently, the country denied a New York Times report that it has finalised a plan to build a state-of-the-art fighter jet carrier under the ‘CPEC’ in Pakistan. China says it has decided to export the warship to Pakistan to ensure balance power in the strategic Indian Ocean region.

1) The Type 054AP ship is being constructed at China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai.

2) The ship is said to be the largest and most powerful combat vessel the country has ever manufactured for a foreign country.

3) According to a report published on janes.com, China held a steel-cutting ceremony for the second Type 054A frigate for the Pakistan Navy on December 19, 2018.

4) Reports also suggested that both China and Pakistan signed the deal in 2017 and another contract for two more ships in June 2018.

5) Delivery of all four ships is expected to be completed by 2021.

6) The ship will be equipped with modern weapons, radars and other electronic equipment manufactured by China.

7) The ship will have vertical launch cells to fire Chinese HQ-16 air-defence missiles. The HQ-16 air-defence missiles can engage cruise missiles at a range of 3.5 to 18 km and engage very low flying and high altitude targets.

8) Apart from that, vertical launch cells will allow the Pakistan Navy to use different kinds of weapons on the same platform.

9) The ship has a fully loaded displacement of about 4,000 metric tonnes. This is enough to push forward the mighty vessel with a huge weapon load.

10) The CSSC said the ship can perform multiple tasks including the air-defence, anti-ship and anti-submarine operations and support the Pakistani Navy’s initiative of securing sea lanes for international shipping by patrolling distant waters.

