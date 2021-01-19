In a shocking development, China has built a new village in Arunachal Pradesh with around 101 houses. MEA has said it is continuously monitoring the developments that affect India’s security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Amid the ongoing standoff between India and China in Ladakh, China has constructed a new village in Arunachal Pradesh, which happens to be around 4.5 km within the Indian territory. Situated at the banks of Tsari Chu River in the Upper Subansiri district, the village comprises of around 101 settlements and has been reportedly built in last one year.

In the satellite images dating November 1, 2020, one can clearly see the village. However, a similar image from August 26, 2019 does not show any such construction, indicating the fact that the village was built in one year.

Reacting to the latest reports, the Ministry of External Affairs has said that they have seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along border areas with India. China has undertaken such infrastructure activity in past several areas. In response, the Indian government too has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges etc, which has provided much-needed connectivity to the local population along the border. MEA added that it is continuously monitoring the developments that affect India’s security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Earlier in November, BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao had warned the Parliament of Chinese incursions in the state. On the latest Chinese construction in Arunachal Pradesh, Mr Gao has said that the constructions include a Double-Lane Road, and that they have entered over 60-70 kms inside the district. He added that the Chinese are also building a Road along Lensi River.