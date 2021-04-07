China with its ever increasing expansionist tactics is holding naval drills near Taiwan which claimed they were aimed at safeguarding Chinese sovereignty. In many instances there have been repeated efforts by Chinese warships and aircrafts to surround the self-governed Island.

China with its ever increasing expansionist and military tactics is holding naval drills near Taiwan which claimed they were aimed at safeguarding Chinese sovereignty. In many instances there have been repeated efforts by Chinese warships and aircrafts to surround the self-governed Island. China has been increasing its intention to occupy the island militarily with activities and routine invasions into the island’s air zone by Chinese warplanes. The Navy’s statement well did not reveal when the exercises began, but it said more such drills will be held in the coming future.

Top US admiral Philip Davidson says Beijing could invade Taiwan in next six years and aims to take over Washington’s world leadership role by 2050. This has been a time of heightened military tension between China and Taiwan. Japan’s PM Yoshihide Suga on Sunday said that Taiwan’s peace and stability are key to the region and that Japan will co-operate with the US to calm rising tensions between China and Taiwan. The Navy statement said the exercises were aimed at assisting in improving the ability to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests. Taiwan’s democratically elected government has refused to give in to Beijing’s demands that it recognise the island as part of Chinese territory.

According to a chart provided by Taiwan Defence Ministry, on April 4 a Chinese warplane entered the Taiwanese southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) and flew into the airspace between Taiwan and the Dongsha Islands in the South China Sea, which are controlled by Taiwan. Over the past few months, Taiwan has reported incursion by Chinese warplanes into ADIZ almost daily.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.