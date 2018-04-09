The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Monday reported that China has made multiple intrusion attempts in the Ladakh region in the month of March. While submitting a report to the Home Ministry (MHA) on China's intrusion attempts, ITBP revealed that China intruded 6km into the Indian space in March 2018.

Coming as a shocking revelation for India, the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Monday stated that China has made multiple intrusion attempts in the Ladakh region in the month of March. While submitting a report to the Home Ministry (MHA) on China’s intrusion attempts, ITBP revealed that China intruded 6km into the Indian space in March 2018. The reports further claimed that Ladakh region is one of the most intruded Indian Territory by the Chinese forces. After entering into the region, the Chinese troops were forced to leave after ITBP’s intervention.

The areas near Pangong Lake in Ladakh region have been intruded thrice and that too in the month of May, the report said. There are reports of intrusion through these areas on February 27, March 6 and March 9, 2018, on cars. In last four months, there have been multiple intrusion attempts that were reported not only from Ladakh but from Arunachal Pradesh too. The Indian security forces, however, are alerted and making sure that Chinese troops never succeed in their evil intentions. On the contrary, the Chinese military has raised objections against Indian Army being patrolling along the borders in Arunachal Pradesh, which were later dismissed by Indian Army saying that the area in the upper Subansiri region of Arunachal Pradesh belongs to India and it has regularly been carrying out patrols there.

Last month, ITBP had reported several aerial intrusions by Chinese Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) helicopters into the Ladakh Region this year. The issue of the alleged transgressions came to light during Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) which was held on March 15. As per BPM guidelines, both sides can raise the issue over any incident of transgressions as there are a number of perceptions about the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the two countries.

