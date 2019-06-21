China says India's NSG membership not on cards in Kazakhstan plenary meeting: China on Friday ruled out India's entry into the NSG, saying there would b no discussion on New Delhi's entry in the plenary meeting being conducted in Kazakhstan capital Astana. China has been a key player of the NSG group and is continuously opposition India bid, citing the nation has not signed the NPT.

China says India’s NSG membership not on cards in Kazakhstan plenary meeting: China on Friday categorically said that there would no discussion on India’s entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) which is conducting its plenary meeting in Kazakhstan on June 20-21. Beijing said that no discussion would be made before reaching a specific plan on the entry of countries which are not signatories to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) of nuclear weapons. China has been a key player of the NSG group and is continuously opposition India entry into the elite grouping, citing the nation is not a signatory to the NPT.

On Friday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said that the 48-member group would not discuss the entry of countries including India who are non-signatories to the NPT. He maintained that the South Asian giant is not blocking India’s bid but only want countries to follow the rules of the elite NSG.

Ruling out that India’s entry would be discussed in the plenary meeting being held in Kazakhstan capital Astana, Kang said that as far as agenda of the NSG is concerned, the member countries would be discussing the technical, legal and political issues concerning the entry of NPT non-parties.

India had applied for the membership of the NSG in May 2016. Since then, China has been maintaining that only those countries would be allowed to become a member of 48-member NSG which have signed the NPT. After India applied for the membership, its arch-rival Pakistan followed the suit. Islamabad is also not a signatory to the NPT.

Last year, as many as 10 countries including the powerful the US, the UK and France supported India’s induction into the group but China vigorously opposed the move. China said that the signing of the NPT is a rule set by the international community and not by Beijing.

