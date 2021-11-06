Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and Legislative Speaker You Si-kun are among those who were sanctioned. They will be prohibited from entering China, including Hong Kong and Macao.

China on Friday sanctioned Taiwan’s premier and two other senior officials, accusing them of inciting hostility across the Taiwan Strait. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said Beijing will sanction people on a list of what it called “stubborn secessionists” in accordance with the law, reported NHK World. She said Taiwan’s Premier Su Tseng-chang, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and Legislative Speaker You Si-kun are among those who were sanctioned. They will be prohibited from entering China, including Hong Kong and Macao. Companies and sponsors linked to people on the list will not be allowed to make profits on the mainland, reported NHK World.



Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council reacted sharply to the sanctions. It said, “We do not accept intimidation and threats from an autocratic and authoritarian region.” The council said it will take countermeasures if China tries to destroy Taiwan’s democracy and freedom, reported NHK World.



Taiwan has recently had close contact with the West, including the United States. Taiwan Foreign Minister Wu visited Europe last month. And this week, the European Parliament sent its first official delegation to Taiwan.