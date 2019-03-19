China says willing to talk to India on branding Masood Azhar as global terrorist: China has expressed its willingness to reinitiate the talks with all parties concerned, including India, on branding Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, a report in Reuters said. On March 13, 2019, China vetoed against India's proposal to blacklist Azhar and impeded a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) committee from doing so.

China has expressed its willingness to reinitiate the talks with all parties concerned, including India, on branding Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, a report in Reuters said. On March 13, 2019, China vetoed against India’s proposal to blacklist Azhar and impeded a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) committee from doing so. Apart from India, the US, UK and France had moved the petition to UNSC to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

In a statement delivered to Reuters, China’s Foreign Ministry asserted that the decision had been taken to give more time for the committee to have further consultations on the issue. Terming it as a technical hold, China further elaborated that the country is looking forward to the committee’s actions that could benefit reducing the tense situation and protect regional stability.

When asked about demands for a boycott of Chinese products in India, China replied saying that is willing to strengthen communication with all parties, including India, to appropriately handle this issue.

It was the fourth time that China blocked the proposal at the UN to brand Jaish chief as a global terrorist, pouring in criticism from across the world. It was also a major setback for India, which had continuously been trying to proscribe the Pulwama mastermind under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

If branded as a global terrorist, Azhar will be subjected to an arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze.

India’s call for proscribe Azhar mounted soon after Jaish claimed responsibility of the dastardly Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of over 40 CRPF jawans on February 14, 2019. Soon after the attack, Pakistan was massively criticised for funding terrorism in the country and providing safe havens to the terror outfits.

The UNSC is a 15-member committee that operates by consensus. However, the Western powers could also blacklist Azhar by adopting a Security Council resolution, which needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, Britain or France.

