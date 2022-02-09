The Instagram account of the Indian Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps has been activated today after being suspended for more than a week. The corps is the Indian Army's main arm to fight terrorism sponsored by Pakistan and its propaganda against Indian security forces.

The Instagram account of the Indian Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps has been activated today after being suspended for more than a week. Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Corps had been suspended more than a week ago, Army officials told ANI. The Facebook account is also expected to activate soon, they said adding that they are in touch with Facebook in this regard.

The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps is the Indian Army’s main arm to fight terrorism sponsored by Pakistan and its propaganda against Indian security forces. Notably, the social media accounts of the corps were under suspension during the same period when Pakistani subsidiaries of global companies were posting anti-India messages from their social media handles. Pakistani arms of brands like Hyundai, Kia, KFC, Domino’s Pizza, and Pizza Hut shared provocative posts extending support for ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day.’ Pakistan has designated February 5 as a national holiday in order to “express solidarity” with the Kashmir separatist movement.