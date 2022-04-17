Officials in the border region of Chushul have noted the installation of three mobile towers by China

Officials in the border region of Chushul have noted the installation of three mobile towers as China puts the finishing touches on an ‘illegal’ bridge over Pangong Lake.

India has previously stated that the bridge constructed by its neighbour is located in areas that have been under “illegal occupation” since 1962, and that Beijing should respect New Delhi’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Konchok Stanzin, a Chushul councillor, had tweeted earlier this week,”China has built three mobile towers near China’s hot spring, which is close to Indian territory, after constructing the bridge over Pangong Lake. Isn’t it a cause for concern? In human habitation settlements, we don’t even have 4G service. In my area, 11 villages do not have access to 4G. “

Meanwhile, Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said, “This activity has been constantly monitored by the government. This bridge is being built on territory that China has been illegally occupying for the past 60 years. India has never allowed such unlawful occupation, as you are well aware.”