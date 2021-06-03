Apparent propaganda aimed at improving China’s image is being set up by President Xi Jinping. Xi has instructed China’s media to revamp country’s image on a global level and create a ‘trustworthy, loveable and respectable’ image for the country. This is alarming as China continues with its attempts at refuting proven claims of atrocities, massacres and genocides committed by it, and, it continues to re-write history in its favour.

The General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and thus, the President of China Xi Jinping instructed officials of the Chinese administration to work towards creating a “trustworthy, lovable and respectable” reputation of the country in front of the world. China has many times, in the past, sworn to maintain world peace and order, but its expansionist actions tends to speak otherwise. Thus statement was given at a strategy meeting of the CCP. If this publicly known pledge were to be carried out in earnest, then China’s diplomatic arm would have to work hard in clearing China’s tainted name.

At the meeting, Xi also pointed how critical it was for China to improve its capabilities in making its voice heard throughout the globe. He said that this voice was necessary for keeping up with its “national strength and global status”.

He added that the CCP also needed to let the world better understand its true purpose and intentions. This was possibly mentioned because the party is associated with dictatorship and tyranny, given the single-party rule it set up in China.

In an interesting revelation, Xi is apparently fed up with his country’s diplomats media organisations whom he sees as too aggressive. He said that China needed to train proper professionals while using appropriate communication tactics for the foreign corps and state media.

However, this is likely empty rhetoric once again as chinese warplanes were recently spotted violating the airspace of Malaysia, part of China’s policy regarding the South China Sea wherein it threatens the countries around the sea with military maneuvers.

International media has been increasingly criticising the Chinese government over expansionism, Uighur genocide, limited freedoms of the press and people etc. In response, China has diverted the efforts of its state-owned news agencies including Global Times to calling out foreign news outlets and journalists over bias and spreading misinformation. Earlier, China had also banned the broadcast of BBC World News because of its coverage on the Uighur genocide and the origins of coronavirus.