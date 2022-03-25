Today, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Wang Yi landed in New Delhi from Kabul on Thursday.

He had just returned from a three-day tour to Pakistan and was in Kabul. He is now preparing to meet with Jaishankar, as well as National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. This is the first visit of a senior Chinese leader in two years, since the conflict on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh between India and China.

The diplomatic relations between China and India were severed over the boundary dispute in the Galwan Valley.

This tour is riddled with inconsistencies, particularly after India refused to make any remark on the Kashmir problem at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. The summit took place in Islamabad.

However, India has requested that other countries, particularly China, refrain from interfering in India’s internal affairs in accordance with state policy.