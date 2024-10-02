Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Chinese Garlic Glut In Market Worry Karnataka Farmers

On Tuesday, the traders and growers had expressed dismay over the Chinese garlic flooding the markets in Shivamogga.

Chinese Garlic Glut In Market Worry Karnataka Farmers

The Chinese-grown garlic has flooded the tier-two cities and smaller towns and cities in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts, worrying farmers in the region.

On Tuesday, the traders and growers had expressed dismay over the Chinese garlic flooding the markets in Shivamogga.

Following the complaints by the traders, Udupi Municipal Commissioner, B Rayappa has raided a wholesaler and confiscated five quintals of Chinese garlic from the Agricultural Produce & Livestock Market Committee (APMC) yard in Adi Udupi.

He assured the traders that only after ensuring the legitimacy of the Chinese garlic he would release the produce in the market.

Traders said while Indian varieties of garlic are priced at Rs 250 per kg, the Chinese garlic is sold at Rs 50-60 per kg.

They added that the customers prefer Chinese garlic as it is bigger and easy to peel and crush.

According to APMC officials in Mangaluru, the Chinese garlic has arrived in the market under a trade licence held by the wholesalers.

They also said retail traders do not need a special trading license to trade in Chinese garlic.

A bulk trader in the old port area, Mohammad Ishaq told to sources that Chinese garlic makes its appearance in the Indian market every now and then.

However, according to him, it balances the price level in the market.

Due to the influx of Chinese garlic, the prices of Indian garlic, which is trading at Rs 200-225 per kg, will level off at Rs 175 to 150 per kg, Ishaq added.

Filed under

Chinese garlic Farmers Garlic Glut Udupi and Uttara Kannada

Also Read

Starmer Responds To Backlash, Pays Back £6,000 In Hospitality Gifts

Starmer Responds To Backlash, Pays Back £6,000 In Hospitality Gifts

Iran Is Now Being Dragged Into Conflict: Professor Madhav Nalpat I NewsX Exclusive

Iran Is Now Being Dragged Into Conflict: Professor Madhav Nalpat I NewsX Exclusive

Eight Soldiers killed In Clashes With Hezbollah In Lebanon: Israel

Eight Soldiers killed In Clashes With Hezbollah In Lebanon: Israel

60 Indians Rescued From Scam Operations In Cambodia To Be Repatriated

60 Indians Rescued From Scam Operations In Cambodia To Be Repatriated

Majority Of Indian Businesses View UK As Key Market For Expansion

Majority Of Indian Businesses View UK As Key Market For Expansion

Entertainment

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling Days Of Career

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox