The Chinese media on Monday advised India to not indulge in the blame-game and point finger at Pakistan and China over the Pulwama terrorist attack in which as many as 44 CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide car bomb blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama dictrict on February 14, 2019. While Pakistan termed India’s reaction “knee-jerk”, the neighbour’s all-weather ally China condemned the attack in a calculated manner but kept mum on 26/11 perpetrator and Pulwama attack mastermind and Jaish chief Hiafiz Saeed’s involvement in the cowardly attack.

Speaking on the issuse, the Chinese media opined that India should focus more on its anti-terrorism policy before pointing finger upon Pakistan without any solid proof. Blaming Pakistan all the time for all the terror attacks, doesn’t prove the point and it not right.

The Chinese media reaction came after India directly pointed finger at Pakistan which according to China is unfair. Jaish-e-mohhamed chief Musoor Azhar was declared a terrorist by the United Nations without any proof, the Chinese state media said.

Safety measures should be taken by India in-order to maintain peace and security. China media advised “quiet diplomacy” on India’s part to “better address” the Azhar issue.

One rhetorical question is been imposed upon India : “Instead of simply blaming other countries, especially Pakistan and China, the Indian government should do self-introspection on its anti-terrorism policy and dwell more on how to better administer the India-controlled part of Kashmir?” The article further added that China has reason to cautiously handle the issue. “Observers worry that blacklisting Azhar could be used by India to increase its military pressure on Pakistan, thus risking exacerbating tensions between the two countries.”

