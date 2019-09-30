Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed the BJP for protecting Swami Chinmayanad who has been accused of sexual harassment by a female law student. The Congress workers were supposed to start a 5-day protest march against BJP in UP, but they were arrested in the guise of prohibitory orders.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday lashed out at BJP for allegedly backing goons and creating an atmosphere of fear-mongering in the Shahjahanpur case in which former party MP Swami Chinmayanad has been accused of sexual harassment and misuse of power by a law student studying in one of the colleges of Chinmayanand trust.

There has been interesting twists and turns in the case, since the time Chinamayanand was taken into police custody with the female law student also being slapped with extortion charges. In solidarity with the girl, the Congress on Monday had planned for a protest rally against the BJP leader. The 5-day 180 km march termed as Nyay Yatra was planned from Shahjahanpur to Lucknow by the Congress and other than the regional workers, senior party workers were also expected to participate in the rally.

Reportedly, the Congress leaders were holding the meeting outside BJP office followed by the imposition of prohibitory orders that led to arrest of 80 Congress workers with the district administration claiming that they did not seek permission from the concerned authorities. Soon after the arrest, the Congress UP east general secretary slammed BJP for protecting the culprits and threatening the victim.

उप्र में अपराधियों को सरकार का सरंक्षण है कि वो बलात्कार से पीड़ित लड़की को डरा-धमका सकें। लेकिन, उप्र भाजपा सरकार शाहजहांपुर की बेटी के लिए न्याय माँगने की आवाज को दबाना चाहती है। पदयात्रा रोकी जा रही है। हमारे कार्यकर्ताओं नेताओं को गिरफ़्तार किया जा रहा है। डर किस बात का है? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 30, 2019

She further claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government was too keen to suppress those who spoke against it referring to the protest and subsequent prohibitory orders. She also asked the BJP what it was scared of saying Congress workers were being arrested from the protest site.

Some 80 Congress workers were arrested this morning who had assembled outside BJP office. Those arrested include Jitin Prasada, Ajay Kumar Lallu and senior party leader Dheeraj Gurjar. The latter has been shited to Police lines while Prasad has been kept under house arrest which was evident from the heavy police deployment outside his house.

Later, Prasada in a tweet slammed UP government for putting him under house arrest alleging the BJP for misusing power and shunning Fundamental Rights.

The Congress leader further accused BJP of deliberately troubling the law student and helping Chinmayanand in every possible way demanding the case be shifted to a fast-track court.

Chinmayanand has been booked under IPC sections 354 D (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement and 506 for criminal intimidations and the charges don’t amount to rape.

