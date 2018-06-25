The Delhi High Court on Monday put a stay on central government's project which requires cutting of more than 17,000 trees in the city to make way for government complexes. Responding to the orders, NBCC and Central Public Works Department gave an assurance to Delhi High Court that they will not cut any trees till July 4, which is the next hearing date of the case.

The Delhi High Court on Monday said that no trees will be cut in the city till July 2. Before giving the orders, the Delhi HC questioned the central government that whether the green court has allowed the tree cutting. The decision to put a hold on cutting Delhi trees came in the wake of a controversial project according to which, around 17,000 trees were ordered to cut to make way for government officers’ houses and a commercial complex. Irked over central government’s order, irked Delhi residents staged protests at various locations of the city on Sunday.

While the High Court will hear the case on July 4, the National Green Tribunal will go through the matter on July 2. Earlier on Sunday, miffed Delhi residents came out on the streets to protest against the central government’s orders.

In the petition, the fact was highlighted that over 20,000 trees will be cut in south Delhi area while a CAG report had stated that the Delhi needs 9 lakhs trees more. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also tried to justify the central government decision by saying that they have an aforestation plan for the national capital. The protestors, however, has rubbished the assurance.

The Delhi residents called for a campaign similar to the Chipko movement that started by Uttarakhand tribals in the 1970s to stop deforestation. Residents were seen hugging trees in a bid to protest against Centre’s decision.

