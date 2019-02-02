Chit fund scams: The police officer didn't even attend the meeting called by the Election Commission on Thursday, where the poll panel discussed election preparedness with senior officials. Mamata Banerjee has claimed that Kumar is currently on leave and working as the city police commissioner for over three years.

Chit fund scams: The Central Bureau of Investigation is trying to locate Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with its probe into Rose Valley and Sarada ponzi scams. Kumar, who is a 1989-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, is currently absconding for the last 3 days and faces CBI arrest, reports said. He is said to be close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The police officer was heading a probe Shardha Ponzi and Rose Valley scams and the CBI wants documents and files related to the probe by him. The probe agency is likely to now question staff his staff members.

She further said she was sorry that Rajeev Kumar was not present at the meeting. Her remarks came hours after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora sought an explanation from the state government over the absence of Kumar at the meeting.

This comes days after a team of CBI arrested Bengali film producer Shrikant Mohta in connection with Rose Valley chit fund case in Kolkata. He is the founder of Shree Venkatesh Films which is said to be the largest media and entertainment production companies in eastern India.

