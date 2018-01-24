Amid the ongoing protests in various parts of the country against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, the Chittor Fort in Rajasthan has been shut down for the second time. Closed for the second time in its history, the move to shut down the UNESCO heritage site was taken after the Karni Sena on Tuesday night tried to enter the fort. Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25.

Amid various protests currently taking place against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali upcoming film period drama Padmaavat, which is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, the Chittor Fort in Rajasthan has been closed down. This is the second time when the 7th century structure, which is also a UNESCO heritage site, has been shut down as a precautionary measure amid protests going on against the film Padmaavat. Authorities while taking as a safety measure has decided to shut down the Chittor Fort after Karni Sena, which has been very active in protesting against the release of the film in the past couple of months, was trying to enter the fort.

The protests against film Padmaavat are still happening in parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Haryana even after Supreme Court’s decision that the film will be released in all states. Earlier, the top court had turned down the plea of Karni Sena against the release of Padmaavat following which the protesting group said they were disappointed by Supreme Court’s order. Meanwhile, in order to control protesters, the Haryana state administration in Gurugram has banned all kinds of protests and people gathering in large numbers with the 200-meter radius of cinema halls to make sure law & order is maintained.

Also, in another threat, a group of women protesters in Chittorgarh has said that they will perform ‘Jauhar’, (setting themselves in fire) if the film is released in Rajasthan. As per current reports, it’s still not clear whether film Padmaavat will release in Rajasthan or not as the majority of theatres are concerned about the security issue of the property and the viewers. The Supreme Court has already passed an order asking Rajasthan to screen the film and rejected its final appeal to ban it in the state over law and order concern. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.