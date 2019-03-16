Christchurch mosque terror attacks: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has requested Indians in New Zealand to call 021803899 and 021850053 in case of emergency. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said our government is in constant touch with the local authorities to ascertain more details.

Christchurch mosque terror attacks: As many as nine Indian nationals are feared missing in New Zealand following a deadly terror attack by gunmen at Al Noor mosque in central Christchurch and in the suburbs of Linwood, the ANI reported on Saturday. Neither New Zealand nor the Indian government has officially confirmed it.

One person from Hyderabad Khurshid Jahangir said his brother Ahnmed Jangir was shot in the chest in the Christchurch terrorist attack and he has undergone surgery. Another person Mohammed Sayeeduddin said his son Farhaj Ahsan is missing following the shooting incident. Farhaj Ahsan had gone to the mosque to offer Friday prayers and hasn’t returned yet, his father said.

Apart from that, two men from Gujarat’s Vadodara district are also feared missing after the Christchurch attacks.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi confirmed that Ahnmed Jangir is a resident of Hyderabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack at the places of worship in Christchurch on Friday.

PM @narendramodi strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack at the places of worship in #Christchurch today https://t.co/6IviTxd2Pk pic.twitter.com/xCxNUpNNEL — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) March 15, 2019

The Ministtry of External Affairs (MEA) put out helpline number of the Indian High Commission of New Zealand tagging High Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar to help Indians who are in distress. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has requested Indians in New Zealand to call 021803899 and 021850053 in case of emergency. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said our government is in constant touch with the local authorities to ascertain more details.

We strongly condemn the dastardly terrorist attacks at the places of worship in Christchurch. Our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 15, 2019

Two armed terrorists killed 49 people and injured 48 others in the two coordinated attacks in New Zealand on Friday afternoon (local time). The New Zealand Police arrested four persons including 28-year-old Australian national Brenton Tarrant and a woman for their alleged involvement in the heinous crime.

In his manifesto, titled “The Great Replacement”, Brenton Tarrant mentioned the invaders (Roma, African, Indian, Turkish, Semitic or other) must be removed from European soil, regardless from where they came or when they came. If they are not of our people but live in our lands, they must be removed, said Tarrant.

