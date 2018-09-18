Coming as another development to the VVIP chopper scam, a Dubai court has said that middleman in the AgustaWestland case, Christian Michel will be extradited. According to reports, the court has allowed the extradition of AgustaWestland chopper scandal middleman Christian Michel to India.

Coming as another development to the VVIP chopper scam, a Dubai court has said that middleman in the AgustaWestland case, Christian Michel will be extradited. According to reports, the court has allowed the extradition of AgustaWestland chopper scandal middleman Christian Michel to India.

Earlier in January 2018, two accused in the VVIP chopper scam case were acquitted by an Italian court because there was not enough evidence against them. Giuseppe Orsi and Bruno Spagnolini were acquitted by the Apellate court of Milan, who were accused of bribery and fraud accounting charges.

Also Read: Bye bye diesel, hello hydrogen! Germany rolls out world’s first hydrogen train

Speaking on this development, India’s central investigating agency CBI said that two accused being let free in the AgustaWestland case would have no impact in the case.

One of the accused who was let free by an Italy court, Giuseppe Orsi was a former executive of Italian state-controlled defence group Finmeccanica. Orsi was arrested in 2014 and sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail over charges of bribery. While Bruno Spagnolini had served as Boss of AgustaWestland’s Finmeccanica’s helicopter unit. Both Giuseppe Orsi and Bruno Spagnolini were sentenced to more than four years of jail, which they challenged in the Italy court.

Also Read: UN lists India, Israel among 38 shameful countries for human rights violations: Report

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More