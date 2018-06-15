Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have been labeled as terrorist organisation by the US Central Intelligence Agency recently. According to sources, both the religious group under Sangh will take legal action in order to get the tags removed. The organisation has also issued a map of India where it had excluded a legitimate part of west Kashmir and has identified it as a part of Pakistan.

US Central Intelligence Agency on June 14, 2018, recently updated World Factbook and classified Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal as militant religious outfits. Sources said that the move by the US organisation has not gone down well within the Sangh and the outfit is expected to seek legal options to get the tags removed. According to a report, under this category, political pressure groups and leaders’—which enlists bodies that are involved in politics but leaders do not stand for legislative election— the CIA listed both the saffron outfits as terrorist groups.

Not only that, the CIA World Factbook has not called these 2 groups as a terrorist organisation but has also issued a map of India where it had excluded a legitimate part of west Kashmir and has identified it as a part of neighbouring Pakistan and the border is termed as 1972 Line of Control. On the east side of Jammu and Kashmir, the map shows Aksai Chin area in China and termed as ‘Indian claim’ with the border named the Line of Actual Control. Outraged by the CIA’s move, VHP spokesperson and All India Secretary Dr Surendra Jain was of the view that calling a patriotic organisation a terror outfit is outright disgusting. He also pointed fingers at US by saying that they remain silent over the numerous terrorist organisations in India. I think they should come forth with their definition of terrorism, he added.

Recently, workers of the VHP vandalised a turnstile gate installed at the western gate of the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, stating that it blocked the way to archaic Shiva temple. In May 2018, a VHP worker also announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for thrashing Bollywood actor Salman Khan over the title of an upcoming film Loveratri, a nod to the Hindu festival of ‘Navratri’.

The World Factbook is an annual publication of the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States with almanac-style information about the countries of the world.

