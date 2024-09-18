CID Special Branch Seizes Over Rs 6 Crore Worth Of Methamphetamine And Heroin In Aizawl

A major drug bust led by the CID Special Branch on Monday evening resulted in the seizure of narcotics valued at over Rs 6 crore from Myanmar nationals on the outskirts of Aizawl.

The operation, conducted in Hualngohmun, began around 10 p.m. when officers intercepted two vehicles. A search of the vehicles revealed substantial quantities of drugs concealed within their door panels.

In the first vehicle, a Renault Kwid with registration number MZ01N-3642, authorities found 32.013 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine valued at Rs 4,14,16,900, and 249 grams of suspected heroin worth Rs 7,47,000. The driver, Lalthansiama, 26, from Khawmawi, Myanmar, was arrested.

The second vehicle, a Datsun Redi Go with registration number MZ02A-9053, yielded 8.021 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine valued at Rs 1,04,27,300, and 565 grams of suspected heroin valued at Rs 16,95,000. Zoremmawia of Khawmawi, Myanmar, who is temporarily residing in Muanna Veng, Aizawl, was identified as the driver and taken into custody.

A third vehicle, an i10 Magna with registration number MZ01G-5672, was initially missed but was later intercepted at Muanna Veng, Zuangtui early Tuesday morning. Inside, officers discovered 2.284 kilograms of suspected heroin valued at Rs 68,52,000. The driver, identified as David of Zokhawthar, fled the scene, but a juvenile passenger was apprehended.

Overall, the coordinated operation resulted in the seizure of 40.034 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine valued at Rs 5,20,44,200 and 3.098 kilograms of suspected heroin valued at Rs 92,94,000.

The arrested individuals, along with the seized drugs totaling Rs 6,13,38,200, were handed over to the Special Narcotics Police Station. A criminal case has been filed under Special Narcotics PS Case No.36/2024, dated September 17, 2024, under sections 21(C)/29(1)/25 of the NDPS Act and 14A of the Foreigners Act. Further investigations are ongoing to track the drug trafficking network’s links.

