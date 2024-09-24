Home
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
CID To Investigate Encounter Killing Of Badlapur School Janitor

In the wake of encounter done of Badlapur's school Janitor, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Maharashtra police will take over the inquiry into the “encounter” killing of a janitor accused child sexual assault. 

As per senior police officer, CID will examine critical questions, such as how a person in police custody could allegedly grab a firearm from an officer when his hands were handcuffed, how a janitor with an average physique was not subdued by the police, and how he had the knowledge to unlock a pistol and fire it.

Further, CID also plans to record statements from all four members of the special investigation team that escorted the 23-year-old janitor from Taloja Central Jail to the Thane police headquarters.

Also Read: Badlapur Rape Accused’s Mother Claims Son Killed In ‘Big Conspiracy’

Earlier, thane police have formally requested a CID investigation into the custodial death, in accordance with mandatory protocol, and had contacted the CID, the National Human Rights Commission, and the DGP’s office regarding the matter.

Must Read: Badlapur Residents Celebrate Accused’s Encounter By Distributing Sweets

Meanwhile, the Mumbra police have lodged an FIR against the janitor under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 109 (attempt to murder), 132 (criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), 121 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant), and 262 (obstruction of lawful apprehension).

Filed under

Badlapur Encounter CID NewsX Thane Police

