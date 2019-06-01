CISF admit card 2019. The Central Industrial Security Force has released the admit card for the CISF recruitment 2019 on their official website. i.e. cisf.gov.in or cisfrectt.in

CISF admit card 2019: Admit card for the written exam to hire CISFhead constables posts had been released by the Central Industrial Security Force. The candidates who have applied for the CISF recruitment 2019 can download there admit card from the official websites of cisf.gov.in or cisfrectt.in.

The examination date of the CISF Head Constable Recruitment Exam 2019 has been scheduled to be conducted by June end. In this recruitment drive, there are a total of 429 vacancies including 64 in limited department competitive exam (LDCE) post.

The CISF examinations 2019 will take place in the computer-based test (CBT) format and the total 100 marks question has to be done by the candidates in two hours of the test duration. The 100 marks questions will be based on subjects such as general intelligence, general knowledge, arithmetic, and English or Hindi.

As per the CISF official notice, the candidates belonging to the general/ ESM category, they must secure a minimum of 35 percent marks to pass the examination. Wherein, SC/ST/OBC category will have to score at least 33 percent marks to get through the test.

CISF admit card 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), cisffrectt.in.

Step 2: Tap the login option.

Step 3: Enter the provided details in the mentioned fields to make a login.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

The recruitment process for the same consists of six stages including the Height Bar Test (HBT), Documentation, skill test (typewriting), written test, medical examination and Physical standard test (PST).

The candidates who will be selected for the Head Constable (Ministerial) in Central Industrial Security Force will be paid (level-4) in the pay matrix (Rs 25500 -Rs 81100).

The Pre-revised pay will be around Rs 5200-20200 including Grade pay of Rs 2400. Also, the candidates will get admissible allowances to the Central Government employees from time to time.

