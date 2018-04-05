Two persons were nabbed by the CISF at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi for entering the check-in premises with fake tickets. A case has been registered on each of the accused persons, out of which one was a foreigner.

In a shocking incident, two persons have been caught entering the check-in premises with fake tickets by the CISF at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi in two different cases. According to reports, one of the accused is a foreigner, while the other person who has been identified as Honey Verma was found loitering in the Terminal 3 check-in area on April 3. Moreover, both the accused used edited prints of tickets to enter the premises of the Delhi airport.

After being interrogated, Honey Verma, who went to see off his parents at the airport, confessed that he had used the fake ticket to get access to the building. The initial investigation was done by the CISF, who later handed him over to the Delhi police. The CISF officials stated that “He had come to see-off his parents who were travelling to Guangzhou. After verifying the details from the concerned airline, he was taken to IGI Airport Police Station and handed over to Delhi Police for further legal action.” A case under sections 417,447,465,471 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Honey Verma.

ALSO READ: DMK, other opposition parties shut down Tamil Nadu for failure to set up Cauvery Management Board

Moreover, on the other hand, the foreigner was noticed roaming suspiciously in the check-in area of Terminal-3 on Monday, April 2, 2018. The foreigner has been identified as Dzinhileuski Leanid who was later interrogated by the CISF. Upon enquiry, it came to light that the passenger got access into the airport terminal building after showing an edited version of the ticket to a Moscow-bound flight. The foreign passenger was at the airport for the same purpose as Honey Verma. He was there to see off his mother who was travelling to Moscow, the CISF told a leading daily. As per reports, a case against the foreigner has been registered and further investigation is going on.

ALSO READ: Aadhaar Act gives excessive powers to UIDAI, tomorrow it may ask blood sample for DNA test: SC

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App